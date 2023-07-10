US Mission Hosts Send-Off Ceremonies For 700 Nigerian Students

Approximately 700 Nigerian students are this year’s beneficiaries of the U.S. Mission’s EducationUSA advising services, including 73 Opportunity Funds recipients, the mission said.
The U.S. Embassy in Abuja and the U.S. Consulate General in Lagos last week hosted pre-departure orientations for several hundred Nigerian students who will soon depart for study in the United States, the mission said in a statement on Monday.
READ ALSO: We Saw Ugliest Phase Of Corruption In Last Administration, Says Kukah
EducationUSA is a U.S. Department of State-supported network of over 430 international student advising centres worldwide that provide information and guidance on the U.S. higher education admissions process.
Acting Deputy Chief of Mission Rolf Olson, Counselor for Public Affairs Adnan Siddiqi, and Lagos Public Affairs Officer Joseph Kruzich congratulated the students and wished them well.
See the full statement below:
PRESS RELEASE July 10, 2023
For Immediate Release
U.S. Mission Hosts Send-Off Ceremonies in Abuja and Lagos for 700 Nigerian Students
Abuja and Lagos — Last week, the U.S. Embassy in Abuja and the U.S. Consulate General in Lagos hosted pre-departure orientations for several hundred Nigerian students who will soon depart for study in the United States. Approximately 700 students are benefiting this year from the U.S. Mission’s EducationUSA advising services in Nigeria, including 73 Opportunity Funds recipients.
EducationUSA is a U.S. Department of State-supported network of over 430 international student advising centers across the world that provide information and guidance on the U.S. higher education admissions process. EducationUSA’s Opportunity Funds Program assists highly qualified students, who are likely to be awarded full financial aid from U.S. colleges and universities, but lack the financial means to cover their pre-U.S. arrival costs such as application fees, test fees, and international airfare.
Last year, over 14,000 Nigerian students were enrolled in over 1,000 U.S. higher education institutions. Worldwide, Nigeria is the 10th largest contributor of foreign students to the United States.
Acting Deputy Chief of Mission Rolf Olson, Counselor for Public Affairs Adnan Siddiqi, and Lagos Public Affairs Officer Joseph Kruzich congratulated the students and wished them well.
In Abuja, Mr. Olson expressed his hope that the students will “enhance Nigerian infrastructure and society as future doctors, entrepreneurs, engineers, politicians, and so much more,” and that they will share their knowledge and skills with their own communities in Nigeria upon their return.
In Lagos, Mr. Kruzich urged the students to “take advantage of all the opportunities American universities have to offer and become actively involved in the many organizations and clubs that will enrich your experience as a foreign student.”