US Mission Hosts Send-Off Ceremonies For 700 Nigerian Students

Approximately 700 Nigerian students are this year’s beneficiaries of the U.S. Mission’s EducationUSA advising services, including 73 Opportunity Funds recipients, the mission said.

The U.S. Embassy in Abuja and the U.S. Consulate General in Lagos last week hosted pre-departure orientations for several hundred Nigerian students who will soon depart for study in the United States, the mission said in a statement on Monday.

READ ALSO: We Saw Ugliest Phase Of Corruption In Last Administration, Says Kukah

EducationUSA is a U.S. Department of State-supported network of over 430 international student advising centres worldwide that provide information and guidance on the U.S. higher education admissions process.

Acting Deputy Chief of Mission Rolf Olson, Counselor for Public Affairs Adnan Siddiqi, and Lagos Public Affairs Officer Joseph Kruzich congratulated the students and wished them well.

See the full statement below: