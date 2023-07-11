Gov Bago Dissolves All Commissions, Boards, Parastatals In Niger

Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umar Bago has directed the dissolution of all statutory Commissions, Boards, and Parastatals and the termination of all Political Appointments before May 29, 2023.

This was made known in a statement signed by Lawal Tanko, the Information Officer to the Secretary to the State Government.

Lawal noted that a statement issued by the SSG, Abubakar Usman, disclosed the dissolution and termination of appointments would take place with immediate effect.

READ ALSO: Gov Bago Flags Off Distribution Of Fertilisers, Others In Niger

Usman further explained that Commissions, Boards, and Parastatals that are tenured or not tenured are also affected by the dissolution and urged concerned officials to comply immediately with the directive.

While recognizing their positive contributions to the development of the state and the affairs of their office, the SSG directed those affected by the dissolution to hand over all government properties including official vehicles in their possession to the most senior director in their respective organizations.

The governor wished members of the dissolved Commissions, Boards, Parastatals and Political Appointees success in their future endeavours, the statement stressed.