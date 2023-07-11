Kidnapped Catholic Priest Freed In Ebonyi

A Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Joseph Azubuike, who was kidnapped in Ebonyi State, has been freed.

He regained freedom at about 6pm on Tuesday.

“Rev Father Joseph Azubuike has been rescued unhurt, hale and hearty as a result of the concerted efforts of the Operatives of the Command,” a spokesman for the state police command said.

“Serious manhunt is on for the perpetrators who escaped during the rescue mission.

“The Rev, father is in the hospital now for checks.”

Channels Television gathered that the cleric was kidnapped on Monday in Isu, in the Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State close to his residence in the area.

Three other victims were kidnapped alongside the priest, although their identities weren’t revealed.

In recent years, armed gangs have been kidnapping people, including priests, for ransom from villages and on highways mainly in the northwest in recent years. The practice has spread to other parts of the country, increasing insecurity in the nation.