Nigeria Loses Gold In Women’s 2022 Commonwealth Games Relay Over Doping

The women’s 4×100 metres relay gold medal won by the Nigerian team at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham has been withdrawn by the games federation because of doping violation.

Nigeria’s quartet of Tobi Amusan, Favour Ofili, Rosemary Chukwuma and Grace Nwokocha won the gold in the 4×100 meters race at the games last year.

However, the Commonwealth Games Federation has announced Nigeria sprinter Nzubechi Grace Nwokocha had returned an adverse finding in her sample for two banned anabolic agents.

Nwokocha’s results from the 100m, 200m and sprint relay have been declared void, with the issue of her anti-doping infractions passed on to the Athletics Integrity Unit for any possible further sanctions.

Following the development, England’s 4×100 metres women’s relay team who finished second behind Nigeria at the 2022 Commonwealth Games have now been upgraded to gold.

England’s promotion to gold means they have retained the Commonwealth relay title, with Jamaica awarded second place and Australia taking bronze.

The Commonwealth Games are a multi-sport event that take place once every fours years, with the competing nations all mainly once part of the British Empire, which in turn became the Commonwealth of Nations.