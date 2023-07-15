Police Arrest Minors’ Abductor, Others In Nasarawa

A 22-year-old man, Hamza Yusuf has been arrested by officers of the Nigeria Police Force for alleged abduction of minors in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital.

Yusuf was paraded on Friday at the state command headquarters in Lafia alongside 29 other suspected criminals comprising fraudsters, kidnappers and armed robbers who were also arrested at various locations of the state.

Yusuf, who confessed to the crime, revealed that he and his conspirators and had received hundreds of thousands of naira from his previous abduction before being nabbed on July 13.

The police spokesperson in the state, Ramhan Nansel, said efforts are on to arrest the conspirators just as investigations have commenced for other suspects before prosecution.

Nansel said 30 other suspects paraded comprised 15 suspected kidnappers, two armed robbers, four cultists and nine others for offences not revealed. Also, two firearms and two ammunition were recovered during the raids.