Suspected Cultists Kill Three In Rivers

Three people have been killed after suspected cultists struck the Egbeh community in the Ahoada West Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The suspects are loyal to General Danger, an Iceland cult leader wanted by security agencies in the oil-rich state.

The victims – two men and a woman – were abducted and thereafter killed with their bodies dumped along the Ebiribia Road.

The incident which occurred on Monday is believed to have been a reprisal against the victims for allegedly insulting General Danger’s mother. Trouble started when the two deceased men had a quarrel with the mother during which she boasted that she would deal with them ruthlessly.

The woman who was killed alongside the two males was a lover of one of them.

The spokesperson of the Rivers State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, said investigations have started and there is a manhunt for the assailants.

Meanwhile, General Danger’s mother has fled the community to an unknown location.