Reps Will Work To Give Traditional Rulers Constitutional Roles, Says Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, on Saturday, said the Green Chamber would work to ensure that traditional rulers have constitutional roles.

Abbas said this has become necessary due to the critical roles traditional rulers play in the society.

The Speaker spoke at the palace of the Emir of Zazzau, Nuhu Bamalli, during his first visit to Zaria in Kaduna State.

Abbas, who holds the traditional title of Iyan Zazzau, represents Zaria Federal Constituency for the fourth time.

During his visit to the emir’s palace, Abbas noted the important role of traditional institutions and called for their recognition in the 1999 Constitution.

“I want to make a promise to you today. I remember about three years ago when we held zonal hearings on constitutional amendment, you made submissions regarding the need for traditional rulers to have constitutional roles,” the Speaker said, according to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Krishi.

“I would like to assure you that we now have the opportunity. With me as your son being the Speaker, we will look at that proposal once again so that our traditional rulers will have recognised constitutional roles.

“We are also here to seek the cooperation of the entire traditional institutions in the North and the country. We also want you to give us advice on how to succeed in our leadership. Where we err, you should tell us the truth. I seek the support of the Zazzau Emir and the people of the Emirate.”

The emir, in his remark, said most politicians, once they win elections forget the traditional institutions.

“The fear of politicians is that we want to have another tier of government. But that is not the case. We have made our case and presented at different levels. We met with the then Chief of Staff to the President; we met with the Senate President and the then Speaker; yet, nothing happened on the bill,” Emir Bamalli added.

The Emir, therefore, appealed to the lawmakers to “dust the bill and work on it once again,” noting that, “All we want is for the bill to be passed unopposed. We hope that the Legislature will look at this quickly”.