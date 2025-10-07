Speaker Abbas Reaffirms Commitment To Electoral Reforms As House Resumes Plenary

As the House of Representatives resumed plenary, the Speaker Abbas Tajudeen reiterated the green chamber’s commitment to reforming Nigeria’s electoral process.

He stated that one of the key goals is to make elections less contentious and litigious, reduce costs by adopting single-day voting, and ensure that party primaries are more democratic and inclusive.

Delivering his welcome-back address to members, the Speaker also noted that two critical legislative proposals, the Reserved Seats Bill for Women and the State Police Bill, will be given priority in the coming legislative sessions.

Meanwhile, the session briefly turned tense following an intervention by Representative Obinna Aguocha, who sought to raise an issue under matters of privilege.

Aguocha referenced a letter he had previously addressed to both the Speaker and the President concerning Nnamdi Kanu, who is currently on trial for terrorism-related charges.

He expressed frustration over the lack of response from the Speaker’s office.

Despite the Speaker’s appeal for Aguocha to step down the motion and reach out directly to his office, the lawmaker stood his ground, insisting that he was acting within the rules of the House.

The Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, later intervened, assuring members that the matter would be formally presented before the House in due course.