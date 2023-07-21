Katsina Teaching Hospital, Two Others Domesticate Patients’ Bill Of Rights

The Federal Teaching Hospital, Katsina alongside two other reputable healthcare providers within the metropolis on Thursday domesticated the Patients’ Bill of Rights supported by the Federal Competition & Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).

Officials of the Commission visited Katsina to witness the domestication of the bill at the three medical facilities including Heritage Specialty Clinic and K-Dara Specialist Clinic.

According to the Executive Vice Chairman of the Commission, Babatunde Irukera, the visit is in continuation of their advocacy for patients’ rights.

He strongly believed that the bill will certainly improve the quality of healthcare.

“We have engaged key stakeholders in these facilities and other stakeholders outside the hospitals comprising outpatient, traditional, and government institutions, the media, CSOs as well as consumer protection associations to support the advocacy process,” he maintained.

In his remarks, the Chief Medical Director of the Federal Teaching Hospital, Katsina, Dr Suleiman Mohammed, said most of these rights are already domesticated and in practice in the facility.

“This is a good day for patients in Nigeria. We do believe that, with the electronic record we have, we don’t reject patients. We made provisions whereby we ensure that services are rendered to all patients notwithstanding whether they have money or not.

“We have an active Servicom unit in the hospital where we make sure that all issues that have to do with patients’ complaints are addressed and solutions are given.

“And in Katsina State, I on behalf of the management and all the staff of the Federal Teaching Hospital, Katsina, assure the general public and everyone that patronizes the hospital that we are going to ensure that this is domesticated and that this information is passed on to all our workers and that their rights are respected and to also ensure that every patient gets the best care,” he noted.

The commission also paid homage to the Emir of Katsina, HRH Abdulmumini Usman, to seek his blessings. The monarch assured of his readiness to support the Patient’s Bill of Rights stating that security, medical, and education sectors are his top priority.

“Whoever is called to serve humanity is like he is asked to enter paradise. I urge you to imbibe the culture of maintenance, ensure doctor/patient cordial relationship and doctors must be accommodating and also be very vigilante,” he said.

The main objective of the Patient’s Bill of Rights is to enhance the standard of care and improved patient outcomes. It is a document that outlines the rights and privileges of individuals seeking medical care. It serves as a guide to ensure that patients receive the highest quality of care and are treated with respect and dignity.

Some of the provisions of the PBoR include:

• Right to relevant information in a language and manner that the patient

understands, including diagnosis, treatment, and other procedures and

possible outcomes.

• Right to timely access to detailed and accurate medical records and

available services.

• Right to transparent billing and full disclosure of costs including

recommended treatment plans.

• Right to be treated with respect, regardless of gender, race, religion,

ethnicity, allegations of crime, disability, or economic circumstances.

• Right to receive urgent, immediate, and sufficient intervention and care

in the event of an emergency.

• Right to complain and express dissatisfaction regarding services

received.

• Right to a clean, safe, and secure healthcare environment.

• Right to quality care in accordance with prevailing standards.

• Right to decline or consent to participation in medical research,

experimental procedure, or clinical trials among others.

If effectively implemented, the PBoR will foster a relationship of trust and

empathy between health care providers and those they serve.

It gives power to the patient who is already in a vulnerable state to make informed decisions on how best his medical condition can be improved by healthcare givers and ensure none of his rights is trampled upon.