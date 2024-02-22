Senate Steps Down Bill For Retirement Harmonisation

The Senate has stepped down a bill for an act to make provisions for a harmonised retirement age of Legislative officers of the National Assembly.

At a sitting on Thursday, the Senate said the bill sought to exempt retirees from the application of the general service rule on retirement age.

The bill of concurrence sponsored by the leader of the senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, provides for the retirement age of Legislative officers to retire at the age of 65 years or 40 years of service.

He argued that strengthening the National Assembly as a Specialised Institution; requires that its officers be well placed by removing them from Public Service Rules on retirement age, but does not include the following: Drivers, Potters, Cleaners, Security Guards, Messengers, Typist, Craftsmen, Mechanics, Clerical, Officers, Gardeners, Stewards/Cooks and Foremen,

During the debate, Senators Eyinnaya Abaribe, Ali Ndume as well as Mutari Dandutse opposed the extension, describing it as partial, and controversial.

After a general debate, the bill was then stepped down for further consultation.