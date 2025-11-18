Bill To Reduce Gov Age Requirement To 30 Scales Second Reading In Reps

A bill seeking to alter the 1999 constitution to reduce the minimum age required to contest for the office of Governor and for election into the Senate from 35 to 30 years scaled second reading in the House of Representatives.

The proposed legislation titled ‘A Bill for an Act to Alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) to Reduce the Age for Qualification for Membership of the Senate and Office of the Governor and for Related Matters (HB. 2235)’ was sponsored by Esin Martin Etim and twenty-four other lawmakers.

According to Nigeria’s Constitution, candidates for the Senate and governorship must be at least 35 years old, while those seeking election into the House of Representatives may contest from age 25.

But the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker argued that the current age threshold limits opportunities for young lawmakers aspiring to higher political office.

He said the 10-year gap restricts the political progression of young legislators, particularly those who enter the House at 25 and complete two four-year terms by age 33, yet remain ineligible to contest for Senate or governorship.

Etim representing Mbo/Okobo/Oron/Udung Uko/ Urue Federal Constituency of Akwa Ibom State, explained that the bill proposes to reduce the required age from 35 to 30, maintaining a five-year gap between eligibility for the House of Representatives and the higher offices.

Thereafter, the Speaker of the House, Tajudeen Abbas, put the bill to a voice vote without debate, and majority of lawmakers supported its second reading.

Abbas referred the bill to the House Committee on Constitution Review for further legislative action.