Tinubu Reiterates Commitment To Strengthen Armed Forces For Enhanced Security

President Bola Tinubu has emphasized his unwavering dedication to ensuring that the Nigerian Armed Forces are well-equipped to effectively carry out their duty of safeguarding the lives and property of citizens within the country and beyond.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony of the Senior Course 45 of the Command and Staff College in Jaji on Friday, President Tinubu highlighted the critical importance of addressing the sensitive nature of the present security landscape.

He stressed that novel strategies and modern equipment are essential to counter contemporary and emerging security threats in the West African sub-region.

President Tinubu expressed the urgent need for collaboration among member nations to bring about peace in the Lake Chad region, which is grappling with various security challenges.

Assuring the public, the President pledged his administration’s commitment to deploying the full range of state power to ensure the adequate security of the people and their possessions.

The President’s speech underscored the significance of strengthening the capabilities of the Nigerian Armed Forces, acknowledging the dynamic and evolving nature of security threats.

With a focus on internal and global responsibilities, President Tinubu reaffirmed his administration’s dedication to supporting the Armed Forces in effectively fulfilling their roles.

As the security environment continues to evolve, the president said his government remains steadfast in its resolve to equip and empower the nation’s defense forces, ensuring they are well-prepared to tackle emerging threats and protect the country and its citizens.