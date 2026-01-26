[UPDATED] Military To Try Officers Over Alleged Plot To Overthrow Govt

The Nigerian Armed Forces has said some officers will be arraigned before a military judicial panel to face trial over an alleged plot to overthrow the government.

READ ALSO: Military Arrests 16 Officers Over Indiscipline, Service Violations

In a statement by the Director, Major General, Samaila Uba, it said it is in accordance with the Armed Forces Act and other applicable service regulations.

The statement read, “It would be recalled that the Defence Headquarters issued a press statement in October 2025 regarding the arrest of sixteen officers over acts of indiscipline and breaches of service regulations. The Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) wishes to inform the general public that investigations into the matter have been concluded and the report forwarded to appropriate superior authority in line with extant regulations.

“The comprehensive investigation process, conducted in accordance with established military procedures, has carefully examined all circumstances surrounding the conduct of the affected personnel.

“The findings have identified a number of the officers with allegations of plotting to overthrow the government which is inconsistent with the ethics, values and professional standards required of members of the AFN.”

According to the statement, the measures being taken are purely disciplinary and part of ongoing institutional mechanisms to preserve order.

“Accordingly, those with cases to answer will be formally arraigned before appropriate military judicial panel to face trial in accordance with the Armed Forces Act and other applicable service regulations. This ensures accountability while upholding the principles of fairness and due process.

“The AFN reiterates that measures being taken are purely disciplinary and part of ongoing institutional mechanisms to preserve order, discipline and operational effectiveness within the ranks. The Armed Forces remain resolute in maintaining the highest standards of professionalism, loyalty and respect for constitutional authority,” it added.

Soldiers’ Arrest

The latest military action came more than three months after it announced on October 2025, that 16 officers had been arrested over alleged acts of indiscipline and violations of service regulations.

It explained that preliminary investigations revealed that the officers’ actions were tied to frustrations stemming from repeated failures in promotion examinations and concerns over stalled career progression.

In a statement issued by the Directorate of Defence Information, the conduct of the affected officers was described as falling short of the standards expected within the military.

It further noted that some of the officers were already under investigation for various offences and were either facing trial or awaiting court proceedings.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria wishes to inform the public that a routine military exercise has resulted in the arrest of sixteen officers over issues of indiscipline and breach of service regulations. Investigations have revealed that their grievances stemmed largely from perceived career stagnation caused by repeated failure in promotion examinations, among other issues.

“The Armed Forces will not tolerate behaviour that undermines the integrity of the institution or threatens its constitutional role under democratic authority. The Armed Forces of Nigeria remains fully committed to its constitutional responsibilities and will remain professional at all times,” the statement partly read.

Parade Cancellation

The planned military trial also came after months of speculation over an attempt to overthrow the Federal Government, linking it with the cancellation of the 65th Independence Anniversary parade.

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) had earlier dismissed a report that claimed that 16 military officers, ranging from the rank of Captain to Brigadier General, were taken into custody by the Defence Intelligence Agency over alleged involvement in covert meetings to plan a coup against the government.

It had said that the parade was cancelled to allow President Bola Tinubu to attend a strategic bilateral meeting outside the country, and to enable members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) to sustain momentum in the ongoing fight against terrorism, insurgency, and banditry.

“The Federal Government, the legislature, and the judiciary are working closely for the safety, development, and well-being of the nation. Democracy is forever.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria remains firmly loyal to the Constitution and the Federal Government under the leadership of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR,” a statement signed by the Director of Defence Information, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, in October had added.

Raid On Ex-Gov’s Resident

But in the same month, soldiers from the Nigerian Army reportedly stormed the Abuja residence of former Bayelsa State governor, Timipre Sylva, over an alleged link to a coup plot.

‎According to multiple security sources, the operation was carried out by a special military team.

‎

‎It was gathered that the raid followed intelligence reports linking the former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources to a series of secret meetings allegedly held with some of the detained military officers accused of plotting to overthrow the government.

‎‎A top security source familiar with the development had disclosed that the operation also extended to Sylva’s Bayelsa home, where his brother, identified as one Paga, was arrested.

‎

‎“The Nigerian Army special team ransacked the home of Timipre Sylva, who is believed to have fled Nigeria.

“He is the South-South former governor frequently mentioned in the case. His brother, Paga, was picked up during the raid,” the source had revealed.

Opposition’s Demand

Consequently, the opposition African Democratic Congress (ADC) called on the Federal Government to immediately clarify the true nature of the alleged coup plot involving the arrested military officers.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, it voiced worry over “conflicting signals” from government sources, noting that the Defence Headquarters publicly denied ever referencing a coup plot despite widespread media reports to the contrary.

“The ADC is particularly concerned that the federal government has not deemed it fit to make a categorical statement on this very serious matter, especially after the military authorities repeatedly denied that there was such a threat to the government.

“By keeping quiet, the government has deliberately allowed the coup story to fester for whatever reason,” the ADC had said.