FG Cancels Independence Day Parade

The Federal Government has announced the cancellation of the parade earlier scheduled to celebrate the country’s 65th independence anniversary on October 1.

This was announced in a statement on Monday by the Director of Information and Public Relations in the Office of the Secretary of the Federation (OSGF), Segun Imohiosen.

According to the statement, the Federal Government apologised for the inconvenience caused by the cancellation.

“The cancellation is in no way a diminishment of the significance of this milestone anniversary, and the government remains committed to celebrating Nigeria’s 65th year of independence with dignity and enthusiasm,” the statement reads.

“Accordingly, all other programmes slated for the Independence Anniversary will remain in effect.

“The Federal Government appreciates the understanding, support and cooperation of all Nigerians, members of the diplomatic community, and invited guests, and urges Nigerians to support the reforms of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, in making Nigeria a greater nation.”

Independence Anniversary parade is one of the activities lined up for the celebration tagged “Nigeria @ 65: All Hands on Deck for a Greater Nation.”

This comes after the government declared Wednesday as public holiday to mark the nation’s 65th independence anniversary.

See the full statement below: