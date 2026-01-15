Remembrance Day: Tinubu Honours Fallen Heroes, Reaffirms Support For Armed Forces

President Bola Tinubu has honoured Nigeria’s fallen heroes and reaffirmed his support for the Armed Forces as the country marked the Armed Forces Remembrance and Celebration Day.

In a statement personally signed on Thursday, Tinubu remembered the brave men and women of the Nigerian Armed Forces who sacrificed everything for the nation.

“Their names might not always be remembered, but their courage sustains our freedom and peace. A nation that forgets its fallen heroes loses its direction; Nigeria, however, remembers,” the President said.

Tinubu paid tribute to the families of the fallen heroes, acknowledging their loss and assuring them that the nation will never forget the sacrifices made by their loved ones.

“I also speak today to the families of our fallen heroes — widows, children, and loved ones. Your loss is profound, and no words can replace the sacrifices of your loved ones. They served Nigeria with honour, and our people will never forget their sacrifices,” he said.

While celebrating members of the Armed Forces still in active service for their discipline, courage, and professionalism, Tinubu reaffirmed his commitment to their welfare and dignity.

“Today, we celebrate our serving personnel. From the frontlines to support positions, on land, sea, and air, you carry the heavy responsibility of protecting our people and sovereignty with discipline, courage, and professionalism, often far from home,” he said.

“As President and Commander-in-Chief, I reaffirm my commitment to the welfare and dignity of our Armed Forces. A secure Nigeria stands behind those who defend it. We will continue to support them in action,” Tinubu added.

Vice President Kashim Shettima represented President Tinubu in the activities to mark the Armed Forces Remembrance and Celebration Day in Abuja on Thursday.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and Deputy Senate President Benjamin Kalu, Minister of Defence Christopher Musa, were among dignitaries in attendance.

They were led to the cenotaph in a solemn march by soldiers, where they laid a wreath in remembrance of the fallen heroes who gave their lives in service to the nation.

Special prayers were also conducted for the living and fallen heroes who fought gallantly for global peace and national integration.

The prayers were led by the Director of Chaplain Services (Protestant) Army, Colonel Rev. B.P. Nyam; followed by the Director of Air Force Islamic Affairs, Group Captain H. Idris; and finally, the Director of Chaplain Services (Roman Catholic), Navy Captain Very Rev. Fr. R.C. Diala.

Following the prayers, a minute of silence was observed in honour of the fallen heroes, immediately followed by the firing of the artillery gun.

The wreath-laying ceremony, which involves the placing of flowers at a memorial site, then commenced at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

The Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration (AFRDC) is observed annually on 15 January. It serves to honor veterans of World War I and II, as well as the Nigerian Civil War, and to commemorate the servicemen of the Nigerian Armed Forces.