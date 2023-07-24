Ondo Tanker Explosion: FRSC Confirms Eight Persons Burnt To Death

Eight persons have been confirmed dead while scooping fuel after a petrol-laden tanker fell and spilt its contents along the Ore-Benin Expressway, Ore in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

While many were reported to have died from the Sunday evening incident, the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ondo State, Ezekiel Son-Allah, on Monday said eight persons were burnt to death following the explosion.

He said the white fuel tanker with no registration number lost control due to overspeeding.

Son-Allah noted that following the development, some residents of a closeby village stormed the scene and started scooping fuel spilt from the fallen tanker.

According to him, unfortunately, the tanker exploded, burning eight persons who were scooping fuel to death.

READ ALSO: INEC Meets With Local Observers, CSOs For Review Of 2023 Elections

The FRSC boss said the tanker and motor boy managed to escape from the scene unhurt.

He said the FRSC rescue team had deposited the remains of the victims at the morgue of the General Hospital in Ore.

The incident is the latest in petrol tanker explosions in Nigeria. Fuel accidents are frequent in Nigeria, and commonly happen when tanker drivers crash on poorly maintained roads or as residents try to siphon oil or petrol from pipelines.

In June 2021, five people died and 13 others were injured in Lagos when a tanker exploded because of a gas leakage.

In April 2022, 12 people were killed and dozens of houses burnt when a fuel tanker overturned, spilt its contents, and caught fire in central Nigeria’s Benue state.

In January of that same year, a tanker explosion in the southern city of Agbor claimed four lives and injured 11.