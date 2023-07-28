Troops Kill 59 Terrorists, Rescue 88 Kidnap Victims

Troops of the Nigerian Army have killed 59 terrorists in various military operations across the country.

Also rescued were 88 kidnap victims taken hostage by suspected criminals, the Defence Headquarters said on Friday.

Briefing journalists in Abuja, the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba said 88 suspected criminals, 10 kidnappers, 20 gunmen and 19 suspected oil thefts were apprehended during the process, though the time span of the operations was not specified.

“As of 28 July 23, the military has neutralized 59 terrorists and arrested a total number of 88 criminals, 10 kidnappers, 20 gunmen and 19 suspected oil thefts. Troops have also rescued 88 kidnapped hostages,” Buba said.

Channels Television reports that a total number of 68 weapons and 1,364 ammunition were recovered by the troops.

“Troops recovered 26 AK47 rifle, one GPMG, one AKMS rifle, one FN rifle, four pump action, five pistols and 19 Dane guns,” the statement said.

“Also, recovered are 1,083 rounds 7.62mm special, 228 rounds 7.62mm NATO, 14 rounds 5.56 x 45mm, 15 fully loaded AK47 magazines, 9 rounds of 9mm ammo and sum of N41,915 only and CFA 49,000.

“Others include 323,650 litres of stolen crude oil, 128,700 litres of illegally refined AGO and 4,000 litres of DPK. While an estimated sum of N388,441,660 was denied for the oil thefts,” the defence spokesman said.