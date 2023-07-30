2023WWC: Ireland Game Will Be Super Falcons’ Toughest Match, Says Nnadozie

Nigeria is expecting a tough game against Ireland at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, according to Super Falcons’ Chiamaka Nnadozie.

The Nigerian side have four points after two games and need to avoid defeat against the Irish before booking a round of 16 ticket.

While Ireland are out of the competition after losing two matches, the goalkeeper says the Europeans won’t be a walkover.

“Well, I think this would be the toughest game because Ireland, they’ve lost two games, so our game against them will be their last game. So they would want to come out strong,” she told Channels Television ahead of Monday’s Group B clash.

“They would want to play, play out everything. They would want to get a win before going. And to us, this is a game we really need to qualify [for the next stage]. We either need a draw or a win. So I think we just have to keep the mental cool.

“We don’t need to rush anything. We just have to take our time and do what we know how to do best. And I think we have to work harder, you know, to get a win in this game.”

‘The Spirit Is High’

The Super Falcons went into the tournament with squabbles about bonuses overshadowing their preparations. Ranked lowest in Group B, many fans and pundits did not fancy Nigeria’s chances in the competition.

But with four points from two games – including the win against co-hosts Australia – shooting them up to the zenith of the Group B standings, the goaltender has partly pinned the performances to the unity in the team.

“For the past few months, we’ve been going for international friendlies. Sometimes when you know there is a victory ahead of you, you have to prepare ahead. So, there is one love in the team,” the Paris FC player added.

“The spirit is high, the morale is high. There is unity. We’ve been working on this for so many months, you know, and I think if we are not able to put it through, it means that we’ve not been doing something. So, it shows we’ve been working and this team is a really good team.”