2023WWC: Nigeria Overpower Australia, Inch Closer To Qualification

The Super Falcons came from a goal down to beat Australia 3-2 in a Group B game at the 2023 Women’s World Cup on Thursday.

Emily van Egmund gave the Maltidas the advantage just into extra time in the first half after a poor clearance from the Nigerians.

But Coach Randy Waldrum’s girls responded minutes later to level the scoreline. Rasheedat Ajibade was the provider as Uchenna Kanu sent the ball to the back of the Austrialians’ post.

READ ALSO: Women’s World Cup Full Time: Australia 2-3 Nigeria

That strike saw both sides heading into the tunnel with the match all square. While Austrialians pushed for a second goal of the day, it was the Super Falcons who scored when Osinachi Ohale netted from an Ajibade header.

Substitute Asisat Oshoala then made it three for the Nigerians. However, the co-hosts staged a late fight back and put one back! But Nigeria held on to claim a 3-2 win.