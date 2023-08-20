Spain Lead England 1-0 At Half-Time In Women’s World Cup Final

Captain Olga Carmona fired Spain ahead in the 29th minute, coolly finishing in the right-hand corner after a rapid counter-attack.

By Donatus Anichukwueze
Updated August 20, 2023
Spain’s forward #08 Mariona Caldentey (2L) and Spain’s midfielder #03 Teresa Abelleira (L) celebrate after Spain scored their first goal during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women’s World Cup final football match between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney on August 20, 2023. (Photo by Izhar KHAN / AFP)

 

Spain led European champions England 1-0 at half-time in an action-packed Women’s World Cup final at Stadium Australia in Sydney on Sunday.

England’s best chance came from Lauren Hemp, who rattled the crossbar with a powerful strike as both teams bid to win the World Cup for the first time.

The game was briefly interrupted by a fan running on the pitch wearing a ‘Free Ukraine’ T-shirt before being tackled by security.

AFP

