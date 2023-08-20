Spain Lead England 1-0 At Half-Time In Women’s World Cup Final

Spain led European champions England 1-0 at half-time in an action-packed Women’s World Cup final at Stadium Australia in Sydney on Sunday.

Captain Olga Carmona fired Spain ahead in the 29th minute, coolly finishing in the right-hand corner after a rapid counter-attack.

England’s best chance came from Lauren Hemp, who rattled the crossbar with a powerful strike as both teams bid to win the World Cup for the first time.

The game was briefly interrupted by a fan running on the pitch wearing a ‘Free Ukraine’ T-shirt before being tackled by security.

AFP