Justice Chima Centus Nweze Of Supreme Court Passes Away

Justice Chima Centus Nweze, one of the esteemed justices of Nigeria’s Supreme Court, has reportedly passed away on Sunday at the age of 64.

The news of Justice Nweze’s demise was officially confirmed by the Supreme Court on Monday.

Further affirming Nweze’s death, the President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Yakubu Chonoko Maikyau, in a brief communique said he has received with shock and dismay the news of the Judge’s passing.

“Hon. Justice Nweze was an astute and erudite jurist. His lordship’s numerous decisions have shaped, impacted and developed our law and jurisprudence. He was a disciplined, hardworking, and courageous judicial officer.

“The NBA President condoles with the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Kayode Ariwoola, GCON, the entire Nigerian Judiciary, the Government and People of Enugu State, friends and family of Hon. Justice Nweze over the demise of his lordship and prays that the Almighty God comforts his lordship’s family and friends,” the statement partly read.

Born on September 25, 1958, in Obollo, Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State, Justice Nweze’s contribution to the judiciary was exceptional. His appointment to the supreme court in 2014 by then-President Goodluck Jonathan, following the National Judicial Council’s recommendation, marked a significant chapter in his distinguished legal career.