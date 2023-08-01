20 Killed In India Crane Collapse

At least 20 workers were crushed to death in western India on Tuesday when a crane collapsed above an under-construction expressway outside the financial capital Mumbai, disaster response officials said.

The crane toppled onto large concrete slabs during the night, with debris then smashing down as labourers worked on the Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra state, India’s National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said.

The NDRF said late Tuesday that 20 bodies had been recovered, and three injured people had been taken to hospital.

An NDRF video clip showed rescuers working through piles of mangled steel girders at the construction site in Thane, in the suburbs of Mumbai.

The expressway, which connects Mumbai with the city of Nagpur, is part of an expansive road infrastructure push in one of the world’s fastest growing economies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was scheduled to inaugurate infrastructure projects in Maharashtra on Tuesday, said he was “pained” by the deaths and ordered compensation be paid to the families of the dead and injured workers.

Accidents on large infrastructure construction sites are common in India.

In October last year, 130 people died in Gujarat when a bridge collapsed soon after it was repaired.

In 2016, the collapse of a flyover onto a busy street in Kolkata killed at least 26 people.

