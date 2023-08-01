2023WWC: Nigeria’s Super Falcons Face England In Round Of 16

The Super Falcons are to face England in the round of 16 at the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

Nigeria finished runners-up in Group B with five points after a goalless draw with Ireland on Monday.

A day after that, the Lionesses trounced China 1-6 to confirm the matchup with Coach Randy Waldrum’s girls.

England, the European champions, finished winners of Group D with nine points while Denmark got six points to come second on the log. The Danes play co-hosts Australia in the next game.

READ ALSO: Nobody Believed Super Falcons Would Qualify, Says Waldrum

Nigeria’s round of 16 game against the Lionesses is billed for Monday, August 7th, 2023 by 8:30 am.

‘Another Great Team’

The match will be the second meeting between both sides at the Women’s World Cup. England snatched all three points (won 2-3 in a Group B battle) when Nigeria first faced them at the 1995 edition of the competition held in Sweden.

Nigeria’s game against England is the third time the Africans are reaching the knockout phase of the World Cup. The first was in 1999 when they bowed out to Brazil in the quarter-final. They also managed to reach the round of 16 in the last edition held in France – that was in 2019.

Despite England’s firepower and favourite tag, Waldrum says his team are ready to face any side.

“They are going to be another great team. If it’s England, the European champions, we have already played Canada the Olympic gold medallists,” he said after the Ireland match at Brisbane Park, Australia.

“We have already played the host nation. It’s just going to be one of those matches that we’ve already been playing.”