D’Tigress Overpower Rwanda, Reach Fourth Successive AfroBasket Final

The D’Tigress have reached the final of the FIBA 2023 Women’s AfroBasket championship.
They overpowered hosts Rwanda 79-48 in the semi-final tie on Thursday to seal a fourth straight final appearance at the competition.
Rena Wakama’s girls were dominant in the first quarter of the game, beating the hosts 22-6. Nigeria went into the half-time break leading with 26 points.
Congratulations Nigeria! We did it
NGA – 79
RWA – 48 pic.twitter.com/x2lCC3ac4L
— DTigress (@DtigressNG) August 3, 2023
But in the third quarter, Rwanda reduced the lead by 16 points. It ended 58-35 in Nigeria’s favour.
Final Feeling
The feeling is priceless https://t.co/gNO1tQlEEJ
— DTigress (@DtigressNG) August 3, 2023
Nigeria then continued their dominance in the last quarter to win the tie.
The D’Tigress are to play Senegal who defeated Mali in the other semi-final. The 2023 Women’s AfroBasket final is billed for Saturday.
If they win the final, that will be Nigeria’s fourth continental title in a row and sixth overall.
𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐃𝐄𝐅𝐄𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐒 𝐆𝐑𝐀𝐁 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐋𝐀𝐒𝐓 𝐓𝐈𝐂𝐊𝐄𝐓 🎫!
Nigeria 🇳🇬 overcame Mozambique 🇲🇿 pressure to get a 59-52 win and reach the semis!#AfroBasketWomen pic.twitter.com/lPX1y7wyFv
— FIBA Women's Afrobasket (@afrobasketwomen) August 2, 2023
Thursday’s win means the D’Tigress have qualified for the Pre-Olympic Qualifying Tournament for Paris 2024.
The Coach with the Sauce ✨
Congratulations to @Coach_Rena
Bless your evening with the slides ✌️#AfroBasketWomen pic.twitter.com/51X34ThVvD
— Quadri Labaika (@BOSSMANMEDIA) August 3, 2023
Nigeria parade the only female coach in the competition.