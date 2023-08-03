D’Tigress Overpower Rwanda, Reach Fourth Successive AfroBasket Final

The D’Tigress have reached the final of the FIBA 2023 Women’s AfroBasket championship.

They overpowered hosts Rwanda 79-48 in the semi-final tie on Thursday to seal a fourth straight final appearance at the competition.

Rena Wakama’s girls were dominant in the first quarter of the game, beating the hosts 22-6. Nigeria went into the half-time break leading with 26 points.

Congratulations Nigeria! We did it NGA – 79

RWA – 48 pic.twitter.com/x2lCC3ac4L Advertisement — DTigress (@DtigressNG) August 3, 2023

But in the third quarter, Rwanda reduced the lead by 16 points. It ended 58-35 in Nigeria’s favour.

READ ALSO: Three African Teams Make Women’s World Knockout Stage For First Time

Final Feeling

The feeling is priceless https://t.co/gNO1tQlEEJ — DTigress (@DtigressNG) August 3, 2023

Nigeria then continued their dominance in the last quarter to win the tie.

The D’Tigress are to play Senegal who defeated Mali in the other semi-final. The 2023 Women’s AfroBasket final is billed for Saturday.

If they win the final, that will be Nigeria’s fourth continental title in a row and sixth overall.

𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐃𝐄𝐅𝐄𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐒 𝐆𝐑𝐀𝐁 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐋𝐀𝐒𝐓 𝐓𝐈𝐂𝐊𝐄𝐓 🎫! Nigeria 🇳🇬 overcame Mozambique 🇲🇿 pressure to get a 59-52 win and reach the semis!#AfroBasketWomen pic.twitter.com/lPX1y7wyFv — FIBA Women's Afrobasket (@afrobasketwomen) August 2, 2023

Thursday’s win means the D’Tigress have qualified for the Pre-Olympic Qualifying Tournament for Paris 2024.

The Coach with the Sauce ✨ Congratulations to @Coach_Rena Bless your evening with the slides ✌️#AfroBasketWomen pic.twitter.com/51X34ThVvD — Quadri Labaika (@BOSSMANMEDIA) August 3, 2023

Nigeria parade the only female coach in the competition.