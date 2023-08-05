Senate Screens Lola Ade-John, Other Ministerial Nominees

The Senate resumed the screening of President Bola Tinubu’s 48 ministerial nominees for the fifth non-consecutive day on Saturday.

The red chamber had previously screened some nominees for confirmation on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday.

For Saturday’s screening, Lola Ade-John, an Information Technology (IT) expert from Lagos State was the first nominee that appeared before the red chamber.

She spoke on how to leverage IT for Nigeria’s development.

After her, Bosun Tijani from Ogun State took to the podium.

Tijani, also an IT expert, was quizzed over his non-patriotic” tweets against Nigeria four years ago. He apologised to the Senate and was asked to take a bow.

Isiak Salako, another nominee from Ogun State, subsequently took to the podium after Tijani’s gruelling session with the lawmakers.

Others expected to be screened today are Festus Keyamo, Tahir Mamman, Maigari Ahmadu, and Mariya Mahmoud.

However, the lawmakers are now on break and are billed to resume around 5:30 pm.

Watch the Live Session of the Senate Screening on Saturday:

On July 27, 2023, the President transmitted a 28-man list to the red chamber for confirmation. He subsequently sent a supplementary list of 19 nominees to the Senate on August 2, 2023.

On August 4, 2023, the President withdrew a nominee from Kano State, Maryam Shetty from the list and replaced her with Keyamo and Mahmoud.

Already, the Senate has screened the 28 nominees in the first batch and 13 of the nominees in the second batch.

On Friday, the Senate screened Zephaniah Jisalo, Shuaibu Audu, Yusuf Sununu, Bello Matawalle, Alkali Saidu, Ahmed Gwarzo, Atiku Bagudu, Simon Lalong, Ibrahim Gaidam, Aliu Abdullahi, Gboyega Oyetola, Heineken Lokpobiri and Tunji Alausa.

On Wednesday, the red chamber screened Dele Alake, Lateef Fagbemi and Muhammad Idris, Ali Pate and Doris Uzoka.

The Senate on Tuesday screened ex-governors Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna) and Dave Umahi (Ebonyi); Wale Edun, Uche Nnaji, Stella Okotete, Adebayo Adelabu, Ekperikpe Ekpo, Hannatu Musawa, and Musa Dangiwa.

The upper chamber on Monday screened former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike; Abubakar Kyari from Borno State; Nkiruka Onyejeocha (Abia State); Bello Muhammad (Sokoto State); Sani Abubakar Danladi (Taraba State); and Badaru Abubakar (Jigawa State).

Others are Joseph Utsev (Benue State), Olubunmi Tunji Ojo (Ondo State), Betta Edu (Cross River State), Uju Kennedy Ohaneye (Anambra State), Abubakar Momoh (Edo State), John Enoh (Cross River State), Iman Suleiman Ibrahim (Nasarawa State), and Yusuf Maitama Tuggar (Bauchi State).