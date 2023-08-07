End Of The Road For Impressive Super Falcons, Lose On Penalties To England

Nigeria’s Super Falcons were the much better side on the night in Brisbane but England maintained their composure to go through on penalties, winning 4-2 to seal their spot in the last eight.

The Lionesses came out tops in Group D while Nigeria were second in Group B. Both sides have only met twice in the competition with England winning 3-2.

0′ – The game is on!

16′ Nigeria’s hit the woodwork. Ashleigh Plumtre’s shot was just a few inches away.

26′ A miskick by Demehin leaves Russo with a clear sight of the goal from 18 yards – she goes for power but it’s comfortably saved by Nnadozie.

28′ Chance for England as Rachel Daly’s volley from a corner is well saved by Ndozie who blocks well from close range.

31′ Penalty for England as Rachel Daly is tripped in the box and England have a penalty!

31′ After VAR check the penalty decision is rescinded

37′ Nigeria regain the momentum after that disallowed penalty.

45+4′ Nigeria’s dynamic midfield and backline so far have proved resolute despite a growing English wave of attacks

Half-time

A pulsating end to the first half. Advertisement England 0-0 Nigeria ET 105′ England have made a change, Beth England is on for Lauren Hemp.

ET 111′ Nigeria are still dominating possession but nothing concrete has come of it yet.

ET 116′ Oshoala with a chance but a comfortable save for England’s goalkeeper, Mary Earps

ET 120′ Wiegman is waving her players forward, worried that they are sitting way too deep and almost demanding Nigeria attack them.

The second half comes to an end and it is now down to penalties

England 0-0 Nigeria

Penalties

Nigeria fail to England on penalties

Penalties England 4-2 Nigeria