End Of The Road For Impressive Super Falcons, Lose On Penalties To England

The Super Falcons despite an impressive performance against the English side fell on penalties at Brisbane

By Emmanuel Egobiambu
Updated August 7, 2023
Twitter
England’s players celebrate their victory after a penalty shoot-out during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women’s World Cup round of 16 football match between England and Nigeria at Brisbane Stadium in Brisbane on August 7, 2023. (Photo by Patrick Hamilton / AFP)

 

Nigeria’s Super Falcons were the much better side on the night in Brisbane but England maintained their composure to go through on penalties, winning 4-2 to seal their spot in the last eight.

The Lionesses came out tops in Group D while Nigeria were second in Group B. Both sides have only met twice in the competition with England winning 3-2.

Refresh this page for the live updates

0′ – The game is on!

16′ Nigeria’s hit the woodwork. Ashleigh Plumtre’s shot was just a few inches away.

England’s goalkeeper #01 Mary Earps reacts during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women’s World Cup round of 16 football match between England and Nigeria at Brisbane Stadium in Brisbane on August 7, 2023. (Photo by Patrick Hamilton / AFP)

26′ A miskick by Demehin leaves Russo with a clear sight of the goal from 18 yards – she goes for power but it’s comfortably saved by Nnadozie.

28′ Chance for England as Rachel Daly’s volley from a corner is well saved by Ndozie who blocks well from close range.

31′ Penalty for England as Rachel Daly is tripped in the box and England have a penalty!

31′ After VAR check the penalty decision is rescinded

37′ Nigeria regain the momentum after that disallowed penalty.

England’s defender #16 Jessica Carter (L) and Nigeria’s forward #15 Rasheedat Ajibade compete for the ball during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women’s World Cup round of 16 football match between England and Nigeria at Brisbane Stadium in Brisbane on August 7, 2023. (Photo by Patrick Hamilton / AFP)

45+4′ Nigeria’s dynamic midfield and backline so far have proved resolute despite a growing  English wave of attacks

Nigeria’s midfielder #10 Christy Ucheibe controls the ball during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women’s World Cup round of 16 football match between England and Nigeria at Brisbane Stadium in Brisbane on August 7, 2023. (Photo by Patrick Hamilton / AFP)

Half-time

A pulsating end to the first half.

England 0-0 Nigeria

45′ The second half is underway as Nigeria restart proceedings
47′ Nigeria continue with their onslaught on the English goal as Ajibade makes a nuisance of the English backline
England’s midfielder #08 Georgia Stanway (C) passes the ball during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women’s World Cup round of 16 football match between England and Nigeria at Brisbane Stadium in Brisbane on August 7, 2023. (Photo by Patrick Hamilton / AFP)

 

48′ Nigeria hit the bar again

52′ Kanu can’t keep the ball in at the back post from the corner as Nigeria keep stating their intentions in this riveting match

58′ Substitution for Nigeria, Asisat Oshoala replaces Ifeoma Onumonu

Nigeria’s defender #14 Oluwatosin Demehin and England’s forward #23 Alessia Russo compete for the ball during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women’s World Cup round of 16 football match between England and Nigeria at Brisbane Stadium in Brisbane on August 7, 2023. (Photo by Patrick Hamilton / AFP)

60′ Daly fires wide for England

Nigeria’s midfielder #18 Halimatu Ayinde and England’s forward #07 Lauren James compete for the ball during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women’s World Cup round of 16 football match between England and Nigeria at Brisbane Stadium in Brisbane on August 7, 2023. (Photo by Patrick Hamilton / AFP)
68′ Nigeria enjoy long spells of possession, shifting England from side to side but the English team put forth stiff resistance
70′ It’s wave after wave of attack this past few minutes from Nigeria as England look for some form of respite. Nigeria get a corner for their efforts
75′ Great save from Nigeria’s number one, Chiamaka Nnadozie as she denies England a chance at goal
78′ Oshoala has struggled to make an impact  in this match since coming on
81′ It is still goalless in this match with Nigeria boasting the lion’s share of possession and attempts at goal

85′  Lauren Jame is booked

Referee Melissa Borjas gives England’s forward #07 Lauren James a yellow card during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women’s World Cup round of 16 football match between England and Nigeria at Brisbane Stadium in Brisbane on August 7, 2023. (Photo by Patrick Hamilton / AFP)

86′ Red card

Lauren James is sent off. England down to 10!

90+6′ It is still Nigeria with the advantage

End of the second half: England 0-0 Nigeria

Extra-time is underway

Nigeria start proceedings.

ET 90 mins: England 0-0 Nigeria

Nigeria’s defender #22 Michelle Alozie and England’s forward #09 Rachel Daly compete for the ball during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women’s World Cup round of 16 football match between England and Nigeria at Brisbane Stadium in Brisbane on August 7, 2023. (Photo by Patrick Hamilton / AFP)

ET 93′  Penalty shout for Nigeria

ET 98′ Alozie has moved from right-back to left-wing and makes a mess of a decent chance at the back post

ET 101  England have maintained composure after being pushed   into their own half for most of the match

End to First half of extra time England 0-0 Nigeria

The second half of extra time is underway
ET 105′ England have made a change, Beth England is on for Lauren Hemp.
ET 111′ Nigeria are still dominating possession but nothing concrete has come of it yet.
Nigeria’s forward #15 Rasheedat Ajibade controls the ball during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women’s World Cup round of 16 football match between England and Nigeria at Brisbane Stadium in Brisbane on August 7, 2023. (Photo by Patrick Hamilton / AFP)
ET 116′ Oshoala with a chance but a comfortable save for England’s goalkeeper, Mary Earps
ET 120′ Wiegman is waving her players forward, worried that they are sitting way too deep and almost demanding Nigeria attack them.
The second half comes to an end  and it is now down to penalties
England 0-0 Nigeria
Penalties 
Nigeria fail to England on penalties
Penalties  England 4-2 Nigeria

More Stories