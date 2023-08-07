End Of The Road For Impressive Super Falcons, Lose On Penalties To England

Nigeria’s Super Falcons were the much better side on the night in Brisbane but England maintained their composure to go through on penalties, winning 4-2 to seal their spot in the last eight.
The Lionesses came out tops in Group D while Nigeria were second in Group B. Both sides have only met twice in the competition with England winning 3-2.
0′ – The game is on!
16′ Nigeria’s hit the woodwork. Ashleigh Plumtre’s shot was just a few inches away.
26′ A miskick by Demehin leaves Russo with a clear sight of the goal from 18 yards – she goes for power but it’s comfortably saved by Nnadozie.
28′ Chance for England as Rachel Daly’s volley from a corner is well saved by Ndozie who blocks well from close range.
31′ Penalty for England as Rachel Daly is tripped in the box and England have a penalty!
31′ After VAR check the penalty decision is rescinded
37′ Nigeria regain the momentum after that disallowed penalty.
45+4′ Nigeria’s dynamic midfield and backline so far have proved resolute despite a growing English wave of attacks
Half-time
A pulsating end to the first half.
45′ The second half is underway as Nigeria restart proceedings
47′ Nigeria continue with their onslaught on the English goal as Ajibade makes a nuisance of the English backline
48′ Nigeria hit the bar again
52′ Kanu can’t keep the ball in at the back post from the corner as Nigeria keep stating their intentions in this riveting match
58′ Substitution for Nigeria, Asisat Oshoala replaces Ifeoma Onumonu
60′ Daly fires wide for England
68′ Nigeria enjoy long spells of possession, shifting England from side to side but the English team put forth stiff resistance
70′ It’s wave after wave of attack this past few minutes from Nigeria as England look for some form of respite. Nigeria get a corner for their efforts
75′ Great save from Nigeria’s number one, Chiamaka Nnadozie as she denies England a chance at goal
78′ Oshoala has struggled to make an impact in this match since coming on
81′ It is still goalless in this match with Nigeria boasting the lion’s share of possession and attempts at goal
85′ Lauren Jame is booked
86′ Red card
Lauren James is sent off. England down to 10!
90+6′ It is still Nigeria with the advantage
End of the second half: England 0-0 Nigeria
Extra-time is underway
Nigeria start proceedings.
ET 90 mins: England 0-0 Nigeria
ET 93′ Penalty shout for Nigeria
ET 98′ Alozie has moved from right-back to left-wing and makes a mess of a decent chance at the back post
ET 101 England have maintained composure after being pushed into their own half for most of the match
End to First half of extra time England 0-0 Nigeria
The second half of extra time is underway
ET 105′ England have made a change, Beth England is on for Lauren Hemp.
ET 111′ Nigeria are still dominating possession but nothing concrete has come of it yet.
ET 116′ Oshoala with a chance but a comfortable save for England’s goalkeeper, Mary Earps
ET 120′ Wiegman is waving her players forward, worried that they are sitting way too deep and almost demanding Nigeria attack them.
The second half comes to an end and it is now down to penalties
England 0-0 Nigeria
Penalties
Nigeria fail to England on penalties
Penalties England 4-2 Nigeria