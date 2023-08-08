Tinubu Appoints 400-Level Student Into Tax Reforms Committee

President Bola Tinubu has appointed a 400-level student of the University of Ibadan (UI) Orire Agbaje as a member of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms.

The committee was inaugurated in Abuja on Tuesday. According to the presidency, Orire Agbaje is an Economics student and the president of the institution’s tax club.

“One of the members of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms inaugurated today by President @officialABAT is Miss Orire Agbaje, a 400-level Economics student of the University of Ibadan, who is also the President of @ui_taxclub, President of @SEIHUnibadan, and a Nigeria Higher Education Foundation (NHEF) Scholar,” the president tweeted.

She is also the President of the Nigerian Universities Tax Club.

The committee is in charge of several aspects of tax law reforms, fiscal policy design as well as the coordination, harmonisation of taxes, and revenue administration.

According to President Tinubu, the committee headed by Taiwo Oyedele is also expected “to deliver a schedule of quick reforms that can be implemented within thirty days.

“Critical reform measures should be recommended within six months, and full implementation will take place within one calendar year.”