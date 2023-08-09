Tinubu Meets Islamic Scholars, Approves Mediation Moves In Niger

President Bola Tinubu is said to have authorized a group of Muslim scholars to meet with the military junta in Niger Republic in a bid to resolve the socio-political crisis in that country.

The religious leaders, who disclosed this while speaking with reporters after meeting with the President, said their offer had been accepted by the President.

They said their mission is to find a lasting solution that will ensure peace and harmony in Niger Republic and the sub region.

READ ALSO: Sanusi Meets With Niger Coup Leaders, Briefs Tinubu On Mediation Talks

“The president like he said welcomed our intervention and he has promised that if we could also talk to people on the other side for them to be ready to give concession, that the ECOWAS that he is Chairman of will also be ready to.

“Other than that, the president deplored coup d’etat in the Sahel region and as a democrat himself he said that he will do everything to ensure that there is democracy, justice, freedom and peace in the sub-region,” leader of the delegation Sheikh Abdulhaman Ahmad said.

Meanwhile, former Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Mohammed Sanusi, has met with the coup leaders in Niger Republic.

Sanusi, who visited President Tinubu on Wednesday to brief him on his mediation effort in the neigbouring country, said he took the initiative to meet with the junta on his own.