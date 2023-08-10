Nigerians To Pay N107,500 For IELTS As British Council Hikes Fee

Nigerians will now pay N107,500 for the Academic International English Language Testing System Examinations (IELTS).

While the previous fee was around N90,000, Nigerians will from September 2023 pay the new amount, according to the British Council, organisers of the assessment test for migrants going to work or study in the UK.

“Dear valued test taker,” the Council said in a terse statement, “We would like to inform you that effective from 01 September 2023, there will be a price increase for IELTS tests offered by the British Council.

“The new prices will be NGN 107,500 for IELTS Academic and IELTS General Training, NGN 116,000 for UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI), and NGN 104,000 for Life Skills. The new prices are necessary to sustain the high quality of standards for your testing experience.

“Thank you for choosing the British Council.”

The development might be a big deal for the vast majority of Nigerians who see the UK as their preferred work or study destination.