Police Save Nine Children From Cult Initiation In Lagos 

Police authorities in Lagos State have rescued nine children from initiation into cultism.

This is according to the spokesman of the Lagos State Benjamin Hundeyin who said the children were rescued in the Mushin area of the state.

“We need to strengthen the family unit!” he tweeted Thursday. “Nine children, youngest, 9, and oldest, 14, rescued during/after forced initiation into cultism in Mushin area of Lagos State.”

According to him, they were incisions on their body, indicating their initiation.

While he did not give further details about the rescue, he said “Investigation is ongoing” about the matter.