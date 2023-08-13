Closure Of CMD Road Extended Eight Days For Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Project

The Lagos State Government has announced an extension of the construction work at the CMD Road entrance of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway for an additional eight days — till August 20.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Abdulahfiz Toriola, in a statement on Sunday, said this is in line with the existing temporary closure of the entrance into CMD Road, and the Access Road to Isheri-Olowora on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway for the ongoing project by the Federal Government.

See the full statement below: