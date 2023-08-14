Customs Intercept 1,245 Live Ammunition Concealed In Rice

The Ogun Area 1 Command of the Nigeria Customs Service has intercepted 1,245 live ammunition allegedly concealed in 203 bags of foreign rice abandoned in a bush path at Tombolo Junction, near the Yewa North Local Government Area (LGA) of Ogun State.

This revelation was made in Abeokuta, the state capital, by the Customs Area 1 Comptroller, Bamidele Makinde, who said this was with a N17,637 duty paid value.

The area comptroller added that an investigation was ongoing to unravel the cartel responsible for the attempted smuggling with a call to residents to furnish the command with useful information.

Watch this video for the full report: