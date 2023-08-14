Police Arrest Eight For ‘Terrorising’ Bayelsa Community, Recover Arms

Operatives of the Police Strike Force have arrested eight with dangerous weapons for allegedly terrorising the Nembe Bassambiri community of Bayelsa State.

The Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement on Monday, said the operation followed a petition from a law firm on the activities of some “hoodlums”.

According to Adejobi, the petition and other similar complaints and intelligence in that region took note of the criminal elements armed with guns and other dangerous weapons who were in the habit of terrorising community members.

The operatives of the Police Strike Force were reportedly deployed to the area on Friday for a combing operation to rid the community of the activities of armed hoodlums.

The eight suspects arrested were identified as Gift Vanman, Daniel Solomon, Ishmael Teknikio aka Moore, Rufus Itario, Joel Jubilee, Sylvanus Alatari, Sounpre Solomon, and Ayebanate Talbot (POS).

Items recovered include three AK-47 rifles, two pump action guns, one LAR rifle, one jack-knife, one dagger, magazines, 104 rounds of live ammunition of various calibres, two POS machines, 10 ATM Cards, and one rechargeable bulb.

See photos from the raid below:

See the full statement below: