Lagos Issues Flood Alert For Eti-Osa, Ojo, Badagry, Ikeja, Ikoyi

The Lagos State Government has issued a fresh flood alert to residents of some parts of the state.

In a statement signed on Tuesday by the Permanent Secretary, Office of Drainage Services and Water Resources, Lekan Shodeinde, the state government urged residents to be wary of heavy rainfall between August 14 and 18.

The state urged residents of Apapa, Badagry, Eti Osa, Ikeja, Ikorodu, Ikoyi, Lagos Island, Ojo to prepare for very heavy rainfalls which may induce flash flooding during the week and beyond.

Relying on a flood alert advisory issued by the Flood Emergency Warning System (FEWS) Central Hub of the Federal Ministry of the Environment, Shodeinde urged all residents of listed areas to be vigilant and watchful about rainfalls during and after the periods.

He also urged residents of flood plains and low lying areas to be ready to move upland till the cessation of the rains.

He reiterated that people and motorists must also refrain from wading through floods especially during rainfalls as their is a propensity to be washed away by the intensity of the water.

He added that the warning has become necessary to avoid preventable loss of lives and properties that usually accompany such incidents.