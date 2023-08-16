Tinubu Names Wike FCT Minister, Keyamo Aviation Minister, 43 Others Receive Portfolios

President Bola Tinubu has released the portfolios for the 45 confirmed ministerial nominees with former Rivers State governor Nyesom Wike in charge of the Ministry of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Festus Keyamo manning the Ministry of Aviation.

Other ministers are Wale Edun (Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy), Adegboyega Oyetola (Transportation), David Umahi (Works), Festus Keyamo (Aviation and Aerospace Development), and Betta Edu (Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation).

The list was released in a statement made available to Channels Television on Wednesday.

See the full list below: