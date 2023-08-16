We Are Yet To Make Final Decision On Greenwood’s Future – Man Utd

Manchester United have said that no decision has been made by the club on the future of Mason Greenwood contrary to media speculations.

In an update on the 21-year-old, the club said on Wednesday that following the dropping of all charges against the player in February 2023, it conducted a thorough investigation into the allegations made against him.

According to Manchester United, the fact-finding phase of the club’s investigation on Greenwood is now complete, and they are in the final stages of deciding on his future.

It, however, noted that the responsibility of taking the final decision ultimately rests with the Chief Executive Officer.

It added that once made, the decision will be communicated and explained to the club’s internal and external stakeholders.

“This has been a difficult case for everyone associated with Manchester United, and we understand the strong opinions it has provoked based on the partial evidence in the public domain.

“We ask for patience as we work through the final stages of this carefully considered process, the club’s statement read partly.

British police announced in February that prosecutors had dropped charges against Greenwood, including attempted rape and assault.

The Crown Prosecution Service said the withdrawal of key witnesses and new material coming to light were factors in their decision to stop the case against the 21-year-old.

Greater Manchester Police said it was “only fair” that they announce that Greenwood, who was arrested in January last year, would no longer face criminal proceedings “given the significant media coverage of this case”.

The Manchester United striker originally faced one count of attempted rape, one count of controlling and coercive behaviour and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, all against the same complainant.

A product of the club’s academy — and once considered one of English football’s brightest prospects — Greenwood signed a new contract at United in February 2021 that runs until at least 2025.

Greenwood made his England debut against Iceland in September 2020, but he and Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden were sent home after breaching the team’s coronavirus guidelines.

Nike suspended and later terminated its sponsorship deal with the player, while Electronic Arts confirmed his removal from active squads on its FIFA 22 game.