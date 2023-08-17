Shettima Chairs NEC Meeting In Abuja

Vice President Kashim Shettima, on Thursday, chaired the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja.

The meeting being held at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, has in attendance, governors from across the Federation and other stakeholders.

The meeting is expected to address some of the pertinent economic challenges in the country occasioned by the removal of petrol subsidy.

Also expected to be discussed are security challenges across the country, with recent attacks in some parts of the North.

Journalists have been excused from the meeting and are waiting to be briefed on the outcome.

The NEC meeting comes about 24 hours after the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited announced that it secured a $3 billion Emergency Crude Repayment Loan from African Export-Import Bank (AFREXIM) Bank.