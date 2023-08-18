Police Hunt, Arrest Suspected Notorious Bandit Informants, Others In Katsina

Two suspected notorious bandit informants have been tracked down and arrested by the police in Katsina State, the state police command has said.

Their arrest formed part of the recent achievements recorded by the command in the ongoing fight against all forms of crime and criminality in the state.

The suspects, both male, simply identified as Mohammed Bello alias Dan Ali of Sabon Gari, Ikara LGA of Kaduna State, and Abubakar Mohammed of Kumbotso LGA of Kano State were arrested on July 12 around noon based on credible intelligence.

The spokesman for the command, ASP Abubakar Sadiq, stated this on Thursday, while parading the suspects before the Command Headquarters.

Sadiq explained that the duo criminally conspired, deceived, and lured their friend, one Salmanu, to a point between Funtua and Zamfara state where they allegedly planned with one Gora, a notorious bandits leader hibernating in Zamfara forest, and kidnapped the victim.

The command added that, in the course of the investigation, the duo were traced and arrested in connection with the crime, and they confessed to the crime.

In a related development, the command also succeeded in arresting a suspected notorious rapist and killer of an eight-year-old girl at Kanon-Haki village in the Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The suspect identified as Jibrin Yusuf, a 25-year-old male of the same address, was reportedly arrested on August 2 around 2:30 pm.

The suspect, after allegedly killing the girl with a sharp knife, further moved the corpse to another farmland, covered it with leaves and made away with three bags of fertiliser.

“The fact of the case is, on that fateful day, one Hassan Jibrin, ‘m’, the father of the late victim employed the services of the suspect to convey fertilizer from one of his farms to the other situated at the outskirt of the village,” Sadiq said.

“The victim was assigned to guard the fertilizer at one of the farms while her father attended to some labourers which the suspect took advantage of and forcefully dragged the little girl to a nearby farm where he raped, used a sharp knife and slaughtered the victim.

“He further moved the corpse to another farmland, covered it with leaves and made away with three (3) bags of fertilizer. Upon receipt of the report, promptly detectives swung into action and succeeded in arresting the suspect.

“During the course of investigation, the suspect confessed to the commission of the offence as the three stolen bags of fertilizers were also recovered.”

In the meantime, the command says it has succeeded in arresting a suspected notorious motorcycle thief identified as Sadiq Abdullahi.

Aged 22 years old, the resident of Rafin-dadi quarters in the Katsina metropolis was arrested on August 7 around 7 am while on a routine patrol.

“Nemesis caught up with the suspect when he was accosted by men of the command’s Anti-kidnapping Unit while on routine patrol along Katsina – Jibia road, in possession of a suspected stolen white Jing Cheng motorcycle (rubber rubber),” Saqid noted.

“During the course of investigation, the suspect confessed to have stolen the said motorcycle from Gafai quarters, Katsina, belonging to one Ahmad Lawal Babaye, ‘m’, of the same address.

“He further mentioned one Surajo Sani, ‘m’, of Magamar Jibia, as the receiver of his stolen items, one Sani Abba alias Uban Shegu, ‘m’, of Kofar-Yandaka quarters, Katsina, and one Hamisu Mamman, ‘m’, as his abettors. The Investigation is ongoing.”