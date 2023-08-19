Bendel Insurance Edge ASO Chlef In CAF Confederation Cup Tie

Bendel Insurance’s return to continental football began smoothly with the Nigerian side defeating ASO Chlef 1-0 in a CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round tie Saturday.

Imade Osarenkhoe’s first-half effort was enough for the Benin-based outfit to secure the first-leg win at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in the Edo State capital.

Although the Benin Arsenal, as they are called, took time to settle into the match, they made up for that just four minutes before the half-time whistle.

An Insurance free-kick met Imade and the player wasted no time in sending the ball to the back of the net, throwing the fans into wild jubilation.

The second half of the game saw no goal from both sides as the Nigerian team held on for the slim win.

They will now travel to the Stade Mabrouki Salem in Algiers on August 26 for the return leg of the fixture.

After the game, Imade praised his side for the victory but said inadequate preparations affected their outing.

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State who watched the game, however, expressed optimism that the team will reach the next round of the competition.

Despite Insurance’s slender advantage heading into the second leg, Aso Chief’s coach Yaiche Rezoug believes his boys will make up for the loss in the second leg of the tie.

He expressed reservations about the pitch at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium.

Saturday’s match was the first continental match for Bendel Insurance in decades.