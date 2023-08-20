Army Probes Alleged Killing Of Driver By ‘Military Officers’

The Nigerian Army says it has commenced investigation into an alleged killing of a Lagos-based driver simply known as Lawal.

Lawal was allegedly killed by some persons in military uniform on August 17, 2023.

This was contained in a statement on Sunday by Lieutenant Colonel Olabisi Ayeni, Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, 81 Division.

The Army said though information into the allegation is still scanty, it is “appropriate to bring the occurrence to public notice and the steps taken to identify the alleged persons in military uniform, believed to be soldiers, and bring them to justice, if truly they are serving soldiers”.

“The Division is currently carrying out investigation in conjunction with the Nigerian Police Lagos State Command to unravel the identity of the alleged suspects and the circumstances surrounding the alleged unfortunate incident.

“At the end of the investigation, if the suspects are identified as serving soldiers, they will be made to face the full wrath of both military and civil laws,” the statement partly read.

The Army commiserated with the family of the victim while promising that justice would be served accordingly.