PHOTOS: Families Pay Last Respects As Military Lays 22 To Rest After Niger Attacks

Family members and friends of twenty-two military personnel killed in the tragic August 14 death of 36 officers were present on Friday as the Nigerian Armed Forces laid the deceased to rest in Abuja.

The ceremony was held at the National Military Cemetery with the rank and file of the Nigerian Armed Forces in attendance.

READ ALSO: Ganduje Promises To Resolve ‘Family Problems’ Over New APC NWC Positions

Some of the officials present were the Minister of Defence, Muhammed Badaru; Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle; Deputy Governor of Niger State, Yakubu Garba; Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Christopher Gwabin Musa; and other service chiefs.

See photos from the ceremony below: