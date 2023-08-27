Atiku Questions Tinubu’s Academic Records

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar is raising questions about President Bola Tinubu’s academic records.

Atiku, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general elections, is challenging Tinubu’s election and took to X, previously known as Twitter, to question the former Lagos State governor’s academic credentials.

“I woke up this morning wondering how we got to this cul de sac. In 1999, @officialABAT claimed he attended St. John’s Primary School, Aroloya, Lagos, before proceeding to Children’s Home School in Ibadan. According to him, his next port of call in his educational journey was Government College Ibadan and, Richard Daley College and Chicago State University in the United States. Curiously, in 2023, Tinubu settled with attending only @ChicagoState,” he tweeted Sunday.

“I am scratching my head. How is that possible? Methinks that all well-meaning Nigerians should be as confused as I am with Tinubu’s declaration that he had no primary and secondary education, yet he has a university degree. You may wish to #AskTinubu how he attained this feat so that we can learn from his ingenuity.”

His remark comes as the Presidential Elections Petitions Tribunal (PEPT) reserves judgement in the petitions filed by Atiku and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) challenging the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)’s declaration of Tinubu as Nigeria’s president.

In the exercise, Atiku trailed Tinubu, according to the results released by the electoral umpire while Obi was third.