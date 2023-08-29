Nigeria Sweep African Scrabble Titles

Nigeria’s duo David Ojih and Prestige Archibong emerged champions of the U-19 and U-15 categories of the Winifred Awosika African Youth Scrabble Championship, which featured players from Kenya, Liberia, Ghana, Uganda and host, Nigeria.

David clinched the U-19 championship after four days of 24 rounds of intensive mind games, in which he won 19 and lost five games with a cumulative score spread of plus 2022 at Chrislands School in Lekki, Lagos.

Another Nigerian Joy Ola came second with 28 wins and a cumulative score of plus 1097 ahead of compatriot Lateef Musa, who recorded 17 victories and cumulative points of plus 1012.

The top honour for the U-15 category went to another Nigerian, Prestige Archibong, who swept 16 games with a cumulative score spread of plus 2614.

Quodos Aliu came second with 13 wins and a cumulative score spread of plus 1358, while Cinton Imode came third in the competition that featured 88 players from five countries.

The winners shared the $9,000 prize money and other spot gifts like laptops, tablets and smartphones.

READ ALSO: Chelsea Striker Lukaku Set For Roma Loan

In PANASA President’s Cup, Nigeria’s Godwin Victor became the king of the elite competition after, dethroning former world champion, Wellington Jighere with cumulative points of plus 101 in the final decided at the Orchid Hotel Ikota-Lekki, Lagos.

Victor got $5,000 and the Gbenga Ojofeitimi trophy for his effort at the President’s Cup, which featured players from Botswana, Cameroun, Ghana, Kenya, Liberia, Sierra Leone, The Gambia, Uganda, United States of America and hosts Nigeria.

The president of the Pan African Scrabble Association (PANASA), Adekoyejo Adegbesan commended the composure, organisation and team-building qualities of the participants.

“We are glad to inform you that for the FIRST time ever, Scrabble will feature at Africa’s “Olympics” as a demonstration sport next March in Ghana. It was a master move for us as governments began to admit Scrabble as a need in schools for our children,” he said.

Adegbesan added the Ghana National Open as well as the West Africa Challenger are the next competitions for the players.