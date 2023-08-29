Police Arrest 67 Gay Suspects At Delta Midnight Wedding

Sixty-seven (67) suspects have been arrested by the Delta State Police Command for alleged practice of homosexuality.

The suspects were apprehended in a hotel along Refinery road in the Uvwie Local Government Area of the state.

Parading the suspects before journalists at the Ekpan police station, the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, Bright Edafe, said the suspects were arrested during a midnight wedding ceremony of a gay couple.

The police spokesman said the suspects will charged to court upon completion of investigation.