‘It Was Not Intentional’, Says Policeman Detained For Killing Delta Trader

A policeman with the Delta State Police Command accused of shooting a trader, Onyeka Emmanuel Ibe, has recounted the horrific experience, saying it was not an intentional act.

The young trader was reportedly shot dead at a check point in Anwai-Ugbolu road, near Asaba, the capital of Delta State.

Giving his account of what transpired, the policeman, who was subsequently detained for alleged murder, said, “I heard a voice from about 10 to 15km, saying, ‘hold him, hold him’. Before I could turn, the young man raised his left hand to my rifle and said ‘I will kill you’.

“Before I could drag it from him, my belt entered the trigger then it fired. It was not intentional or deliberate to kill him.”

The killing of the young man caused public unrest as angry youths blocked major roads in Asaba over the alleged extrajudicial killing by the police.

Ibe was said to be on his way to work when he was stopped by policemen at a checkpoint along the Ugbolu-Asaba Highway. According to his colleagues, he refused to offer a N100 bribe which angered one of the policemen who shot him in the head, killing him on the spot.

The protesters also took the protest to the police headquarters in Asaba where the state police commissioner was on hand to receive them, promising that investigations into the unfortunate incident is underway and the policeman involved is already in custody.

The Commissioner of Police, Ari Ali said, “I can assure you nobody can cover this. It is an ugly situation and we are not happy that it happened the way it happened.”

Unsatisfied with the police response, the protesters left with corpse of the victim to the Government House to seek the intervention of the state Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa for thorough investigation.

Until his unfortunate death, the deceased traded in phones and phone accessories. Reports also has it that he got married a few months ago and his death has left his wife and other members of his family devastated.