Crude Oil Theft: JTF Arrests Vessel, Crew Members In Port Harcourt 

The Joint Task Force Operation Delta Safe (OPDS) has arrested a crude oil vessel, MV Ofuoma and members of its crew for allegedly conveying illegally refined petroleum products.

The arrest took place at the Abonnema Jetty in Port Harcourt by the Nigerian Navy Ship Pathfinder.

The OPDS Commander, Rear Admiral Olusegun Ferreira, represented by the Component Commander OPDS, Commodore John Siyanbade, disclosed this in Bayelsa State.

The commander added that MV Ofuoma was arrested on August 15 and the vessel is being used as a storage facility for illegally refined oil products.

He also gave an assurance that the OPDS will continue in its mandate of eradicating crude oil theft in the country.