Zamfara APC Denies Alleged Plan To Bribe Tribunal Judges, Calls For Probe

The Zamfara State All Progressives Congress (APC) has in strong terms dismissed allegations of its involvement in a plan to bribe election petitions tribunal judges in the suit by the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

It also denied claims of an alleged move to mobilise members of the state House of Assembly to impeach Governor Dauda Lawal as contained in a leaked audio by one Anas Anka.

READ ALSO: Customs Declares N30bn As Revenue For Eight Months In Edo, Delta

In a swift reaction made available to journalists in Gusau on Wednesday, the APC State Publicity Secretary, Yusuf Idris, said Anka was never a supporter nor a card-carrying member of the APC in the state.

The APC also called on all the relevant security agencies to uncover those behind the audio clip that went viral where Anka was allegedly explaining that he was directed to give a bribe to the judges of the election petitions tribunal to decide the judgement in favour of the party.

See the full statement below: