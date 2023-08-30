Customs Declares N30bn As Revenue For Eight Months In Edo, Delta

The Edo/Delta Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service has declared N30 billion as its revenue for the period January to August.

The command Comptroller, Babatunde Olomu, made the disclosure on Tuesday during a media briefing in Warri, Delta State, while giving an account of how the command has fared, especially in the area of revenue generation, exports, security of seizures, and infrastructure.

READ ALSO: Passport Queues Must Stop, Interior Minister Cautions Agency Heads

Olomu insisted that the challenges of low trade influx and swings in transaction rates did not deter its resolve in ensuring that revenue is maximised.

He also gave a rundown of export activities, including the volume of crude oil lifted within the period of review.

The briefing also presented an opportunity for the customs to highlight some of its construction projects aimed at a better and quality service delivery to the nation.