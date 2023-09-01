Tinubu To Attend G-20 Summit In India, Meet With World Leaders, CEOs

President Bola Tinubu will be attending the upcoming G-20 Summit in New Delhi, India, from September 9th to 10th.

Addressing the State House correspondents on Friday, the Spokesman for the President, Ajuri Ngelale said the trip is expected to attract Foreign Direct Investment to the country.

According him, the President will be hosting a round table made up of more than 20 Chief Executive Officers of major industries across multiple sectors of the Indian economy.

The president is as well expected to meet with a cross section of Heads of State such as Germany, India, South Korea, amongst others on the sidelines of the G-20.

“In addition to that we are focused on engagements that will be dealing with the critical sectors of the Nigerian economy involving steal development, involving electricity generation, transmission and distribution, involving ship yard building capacity and several other industries which we know to be labour intensive to ensure that we can create as many jobs for our teeming youth population as possible,” Ngelale said.

He noted that the President will also be meeting with the Nigerian in India and he will also provide set of remarks to the entire summit involving all Heads of State present and many other industry and business leaders across the world