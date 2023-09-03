Six Killed In Osun Road Accident

The Osun State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has said that six persons lost their lives in an accident that occurred on Imesi-Ile Highway.

The Sector Commander, Henry Benamesia, said this in a statement by the command’s spokesperson, Agnes Ogungbemi, on Sunday in Osogbo, the state capital.

Benamesia said two vehicles had a head-on collision on Saturday at 9:44pm due to the brakes failure of one of them, resulting in the death of six persons.

He said that an articulated vehicle without a number plate, collided with another blue commercial truck on Imesi-Ile hill with casualties due to speeding.

“We have five dead victims taken to the University Teaching Hospital in Osun (UNIOSUN) by the Nigeria Police before the arrival of the FRSC team.

“The last dead victim was trapped under the truck and we were able to use a machine to remove the trapped body from one of the vehicles,” Benamesia said.

According to him, the accident involved 17 persons with 11 escaping unhurt while six others lost their lives

He charged road users to drive defensively in order to prevent any form of accidents.

Benamesia, however, advised drivers to drive with caution and ensure their vehicles were in perfect condition before embarking on any journey.